A number of titles from Rockstar Games, the iconic publisher behind franchises like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Red Dead Redemption (RDR), are currently on sale through Green Man Gaming. The ultimate edition of RDR II is marked down by 53 percent — from $99.99 to $53.99, while the premium edition of GTA V is being reduced by 58 percent — from $29.98 to $12.74.