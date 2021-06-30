Right now you can get Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe for a discount through Steam. The DLC add-on gives players an additional campaign to play through, a new raid, and a host of new weapons and abilities to test out. Beyond Light is being discounted from $69.99 to $46.89 and the promotion is set to end on July 8th.

Destiny 2 has been around since 2017 and was initially pay-to-play before becoming free-to-play in October, 2019. Since then there have been a variety of add-ons and DLC content to keep the gameplay moving forward. One of the more exciting elements of the Beyond Light DLC is its new raid — Deep Stone Crypt, which offers a vibrant environment to explore, a cool accompanying soundtrack, and a coherent story to top it all off. The raid alone is worth the asking price but, coupled with a campaign that takes place in Europa, you will certainly be getting your money’s worth.

While Destiny 2 is available across Playstation and Xbox, this deal will give you access to the PC version of the game. You will also need the base game — Destiny 2 — to be able to access the DLC content from Beyond Light.