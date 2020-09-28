One of the greatest online fantasy games of all time is only $8 right now

We're not saying anyone should turn a blind eye to what's going on in the real world, but we all need some decompression time now and again. Thank the Nine Divines, then, that Bethesda's all-time great MMORPG, Elder Scrolls Online, is $7.99 (60 percent off its regular $19.99 price) on Steam for the next few days so you can lose yourself for a few (dozen) hours within one of the best fantasy worlds of all time.

Elder Scrolls Online is a multiplayer RPG set on Tamriel, the same fictional continent home to a little game called Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. We could go into all the lore here about how ESO takes place 1,000 years before the events of Skyrim, and originally centers on defeating the Daedric Prince, Molag Bal, while also struggling to unite the world's three major warring factions (the Aldmeri Domain, the Ebonheart Pact, and the Daggerfall Covenant, obviously) under a single imperial banner, but you're going to want to discover all that for yourself.

Let's put it this way: Elder Scrolls Online lets you be a badass elf riding a friggin' skeleton dinosaur-frog around medieval towns. Do we even need to say more?

Elder Scrolls Online won't cost less than a basic subscription to Netflix forever. The heavy discount is only good until October 6, meaning you still have a few days to assemble a crew of friends, download the game, and get to treasure hunting across ancient Dwemer ruins in no time.

Don't let the game's 2014 release fool you. All these years means there are quite a number of expansion packs and the like available for purchase. Luckily, Steam also offers a "Newcomer Pack" for only an extra $9.99 to help bring you up to speed. So gear up, outlander, and we'll see you soon on the planes of Oblivion.

