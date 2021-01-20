One of the most underrated Super Mario games of all time is 33% off right now

Nintendo left it all on the field when it made Super Mario Maker 2. Not only does it sport a phenomenal campaign mode, but it also opens up millions of fan-designed levels for you to endlessly replay until your jumping finger falls off.

The best part of the game is when you actually break the rules as they were designed to create something new. Want to make a Flappy Bird level? You can do that. Wanna throw Link in the mix? Have at it. Is every character drowning? They are now! The possibilities are endless and the insanely complex things people have built are fascinating.

With all due respect to New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 features a better campaign and far more modes and replay value. If you're going to pick up one Mario title this console generation, this is it. And at less than $40, it's an insane steal (well, for Nintendo).