One of the PS4's greatest adventure games is only $10 right now

This AAA masterpiece originally sold for $60 when it came out. Now it's less than a Netflix subscription. What are you waiting for?
If you're like most people, you probably have a healthy amount of games on the "to-play" list. If you've got $10 and a PlayStation 4 (or a PS5), we're here to tell you that procrastination will be rewarded.
For a limited time, you can now buy one of PS4's biggest adventure titles, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for 50 percent off.
