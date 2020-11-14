Input Staff

Own almost every 'Kingdom Hearts' game for less than $30

That's 10 games for less than the price of one. Now, you can finally spend the rest of quarantine trying to make sense of the plot!

The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is exactly what it sounds like. It contains 10 of the core series' "experiences" in one tidy package for PS4.

Kingdom Hearts is a mashup of all the Square-Enix titles you love and all the Disney characters you grew up on. The games change genre and tone rapidly, but one thing remains the same: they have never made any sense and they're a total blast to play.

