Own almost every 'Kingdom Hearts' game for less than $30

Good Finds
That's 10 games for less than the price of one. Now, you can finally spend the rest of quarantine trying to make sense of the plot!
The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is exactly what it sounds like. It contains 10 of the core series' "experiences" in one tidy package for PS4.
Kingdom Hearts is a mashup of all the Square-Enix titles you love and all the Disney characters you grew up on. The games change genre and tone rapidly, but one thing remains the same: they have never made any sense and they're a total blast to play.