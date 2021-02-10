People are obsessed with ray tracing old video games

Gaming
Ray tracing isn't just for next-generation games. People are going to great lengths for a new look at the classics.
Ray tracing is arguably the biggest boon to next-generation consoles' graphics performance, allowing a more precise rendering of light inside games that helps to bring shadows and reflections to life.
🎥: 'Control' with ray tracing turned on.
And while next-gen games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5 have been excellent showcases of just what ray tracing has to offer, new titles aren't the only beneficiaries of next-gen technology.