Here's when you can pre-order the PlayStation 5

The moment many of us have been waiting for is here: Sony has, finally, revealed that its PlayStation 5 is set to launch on November 12. The company's long-awaited gaming console is going to cost $399 for the disc-less Digital Edition and $499 for the more powerful version. That's a similar pricing model as what we saw with Microsoft's own next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, which are $299 and $499, respectively. So, when can you pre-order your PS5? Well, Sony says that's happening as early as tomorrow, September 17, at "select retailers."

Get your wallet ready — While Sony didn't say which retailers, exactly, it is referring to in its tweet, we know Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all have landing pages for the PlayStation 5 ready to go. That means you should bookmarked those sites if you haven't already, so you pick your console of choice and pay up as soon as they flip the switch on releasing their inventory — or at least some of it.

No deal — Unfortunately, if you're hoping to take advantage of a financing deal akin to what Microsoft is doing with the Series S and X, we're sorry to report Sony doesn't have any options like that for you. Simply put, it's a missed opportunity for the company, which could easily lure more people into buying the PlayStation 5 with a low monthly fee — especially considering how many people are struggling financially during the pandemic. Instead, Sony is letting Microsoft have the upper hand not only with the different payment options for gamers, but also the lower priced $299 Series S.

Still, the next-gen console wars are just getting started, and who knows what tricks Sony may have up its sleeve to make the PS5 a better choice.

Update: It looks like some retailers, including Walmart, have begun to take pre-orders today. Keep an eye out on those landing pages we linked to above so you don't miss others if they happen, too.