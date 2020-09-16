PlayStation Plus Collection is an Xbox Game Pass copycat and we love it

Today, during Sony's PlayStation 5 event, the company teased an updated version of PlayStation Plus, called PlayStation Plus Collection, which will offer PS5 owners a selection fo PS4 titles for free. That takes the fight to Microsoft Xbox's Game Pass service, watering down its appeal and a unique selling point in the process.

There's a great selection of exclusives and third-party titles included with PlayStation Plus Collection, including Resident Evil VII, God of War, The Last Guardian, Bloodborne, and Persona 5. Those are pretty tempting on their own. Check out the full list below.

Old games, new look — Of course, aside from offering added value to PS5 buyers, PlayStation Plus Collection will also benefit from the added processing power and visual possibilities afforded by the next-gen console's hardware. So whether you're new to an included title or returning to it, it's sure to look as good as many of the exclusives Sony's hoping will win over those consumers trying to choose which console they're going to buy this year. Here's the full list:

God of War

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Night

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Coming this November — PlayStation Plus Collection will be available at launch, which will be November 12 in the US, and November 19 for much of the rest of the world. Sony also used the event to reveal the pricing of its new console. The digital-only version will cost $399, while the optical-drive-including edition will be priced at $499. Pre-orders open tomorrow, September 17.

That's in line with what the rumor mill expected, and totally normal for a (non-Nintendo) console, but in the current economy, consumers who might usually have bought both an Xbox and a PS without batting an eye may now find themselves choosing one, at least at first. By adding bundled content, Sony is further complicating the choice for those vacillating between its next-gen entertainment box and Microsoft's. Especially if they're also looking to get a new TV to take advantage of both device's new graphics capabilities.