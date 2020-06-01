PlayStation reads the room and delays this week's PS5 event

Gamers are in their feelings following a fairly last-minute announcement from PlayStation. The gaming company will not be holding its scheduled PlayStation 5 event on June 4. As waves of protests over the systemic, consequence-free murder of Black people hit dozens of American cities, PlayStation rightly thought this wasn’t the best time to celebrate a new gaming console.

How Sony and PlayStation are helping — The delay of the long-anticipated PS5 reveal came a few hours after PlayStation tweeted its support of Black Lives Matter. More quietly, the company has been matching employee donations to organizations, according to Naughty Dog’s Vice President Neil Druckmann.

Parent company Sony has also repurposed its social presence to push awareness and promote resources and its music division is also being vocal about its advocacy.