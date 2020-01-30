Pokémon Home cloud service sets pricing at $3 a month, $16 annually

Nintendo has announced pricing details for its Pokémon Home cloud service launching next month. A premium subscription will cost $3 every 30 days, with longer commitments coming in at $5 every three months or $16 per year. Pokémon Home will also offer a free service, but the limitations are stark.

What's the cloud packing? — The cloud will allow users to store all their Pokémon from different games in one place. It can be linked to the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, both of which can be connected to old Pokémon Bank accounts. Pokémon in the new cloud can be switched back and forth between Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! without limits. But if it's moved from one of those games to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, the switch is final.

Why Premium? — The free version of Pokémon Home won't allow users to move Pokémon from the bank and only allows storage of up to 30 characters. Premium subscribers receive a massive increase, with storage of up to 6,000 Pokémon. They also get better access to features like Wonder Box trading.

Of course, some fans aren't happy about the price, which is three times higher than its predecessor.