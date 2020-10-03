Someone made a perfect X-Wing simulator so you can blow up the Death Star in VR

Gaming
Project Stardust puts you directly in the cockpit during one of Star Wars' most epic battles.
For Star Wars fans, there are few moments in the franchise's history more memorable than the battle of Yavin in which rebel fighters outmaneuver the Empire to destroy the Death Star for the first time.
While the franchise may never be able to deliver a dogfight that's quite as exciting or pivotal as the battle of Yavin, we've got some good news for anyone looking to relive that piece of cinematic history.