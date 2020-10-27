PS5's DualSense controller has an almost invisible detail you don't want to miss

People have #thoughts and #hottakes on PlayStation 5's DualSense controller. They've likened it to the average Xbox controller design, called out the visual similarities between the controller and the BMW i8, and the Input team firmly thought that DualSense is the controller version of the Svedka robot from 2013.

Now there's even more to ruminate about. According to Gamespot, PlayStation 5's latest controller comes with a detail so subtle, so muted that most gamers might just miss it: a bunch of Xs, Os, triangles, and squares dotting the entire body.

Behold:

DualSense has a body with a slightly roughened surface presumably for letting you play video games without the controller slipping out of your hands thanks to copious amounts of sweat. But if you look closer at the photos in the linked report, you will see that the textured grip constitutes a whole world of little signature Sony symbols. While it doesn't provide any gaming enhancement, it's a pleasant little detail that we didn't really expect. It goes to show that Sony does pay attention to the little things every once in a while.

The big and small details — Sony's launch of the DualSense wireless controller comes with a new coat of paint, more pronounced colors, and an undeniable redo of the DualShock 4 design. It's a two-tone colored controller, which offers its own light bar, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a rechargeable battery.

For those interested in gaming online, the DualSense also has a built-in mic. Sony's vision for the controller is to make it look grand, dominating the video gaming landscape by pure design. Think dominant impression through strong hues and subtle details. With the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, gamers have the chance to experience intense sensations during intense games. And who doesn't love that? So you can expect a wide range of physical sensations, from resistance to tension. Shooting an arrow will get a lot more real.

A leap into the future — CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, explained what Sony sought to get out of DualSense: a "generational leap with PS5."

"The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future," Ryan said in April. "To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months."