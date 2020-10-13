PSVR will work with the PS5, but you'll need a PS4 camera

Sony says that its PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset will work with the upcoming PlayStation 5, including all of its PlayStation 4 titles. The only catch is that you'll need to keep some of your PS4 hardware.

Keep your all gear — On a new support page, the company explains that the PS5's camera will not work with PSVR, neither will the new DualSense controller. If you want to play VR games with the Move controllers you need to keep your old camera. If you want to use a standard controller instead, you'll need a DualShock 4. Sony says a camera adapter is being included with the PS5 that will allow you to connect the PS4 camera.

Sony suggests that if you want to play PSVR and don't have the hardware, you'll need to buy a PS4 DualShock controller and a PS4 camera. It's weird that the newer accessories won't work, but it's better than nothing. There aren't a lot of games available for PSVR even though the system has been well received by owners. It's mostly niche and complementary to the traditional gaming experience at this point.

Sony

Backwards compatibility — Overall, the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X have strong backwards compatibility with their predecessors. Sony says that the new console will support nearly every game created for the PS4. Microsoft meanwhile says the Series X will support games going all the way back to the original Xbox, though we don't know exactly how many.

The PlayStation 5 will be available on November 12.