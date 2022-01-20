Razer and Sanrio team up for the cutest gaming gear collab ever

The time has finally come to deck out your entire gaming setup in Hello Kitty. Razer and Sanrio just dropped its incredible Hello Kitty collaboration that is an early contender for best collab of the year. Razer teased the adorable gaming peripherals more than a month ago featuring a chair, lumbar cushion, Bluetooth headset and mousepad and mat bundle, all with the iconic bow-wearing cartoon cat.

You may not necessarily need a new gaming chair, but if you’re a fan of Hello Kitty or just the color pink in general, how can you resist this perfect chair. I mean, I don’t even know why we spend hundreds of dollars on peripherals if it’s not to deck them out in Hello Kitty.

Hello Kitty on everything — When you’re looking at the technical specs, the Hello Kitty gear is pretty much the same as their respective Razer counterparts. For example, the Hello Kitty mouse and mat combo is Razer’s DeathAdder mouse that has a max DPI of 6400, five programmable buttons, and a switch lifecycle of 10 million clicks, and its Goliathus Mouse Mat with a soft textured cloth surface and a non-slip rubber base.

Razer

If you’re not feeling the default Hello Kitty mat in the bundle, Razer does let you make your own custom mousepad with some pretty sick preloaded retro gaming-inspired Hello Kitty designs. But, since it’s currently a bundle, you’d have to wait and see if Razer eventually sells the Hello Kitty mouse separately or lets you choose a different mousepad option.

Back support — Even if you’re solo queueing, Hello Kitty and her full squad has got your back with the customized Razer Iskur X gaming chair. The ergonomic chair features Hello Kitty at the front of the chair, while she and her friends are emblazoned on the back. Like the original Iskur X gaming chair, it’ll be made with multi-layered synthetic leather and high-density foam cushions.

The Hello Kitty x Razer gaming chair and lumbar cushion. Razer

Maybe your back hurts from carrying your team too hard. Well, Hello Kitty’s also got you covered there with her lumbar cushion collab with Razer. The cushion is meant to cradle your lower back in memory foam padding that’s wrapped in velvet and embroidered with Hello Kitty.

If Razer’s Kitty Edition Bluetooth headset with RGB lighting is any indication, brace yourselves for the wave of TikToks that the Hello Kitty x Razer headset will bring. Like its counterpart, the Hello Kitty edition of Razer’s Kraken Bluetooth headset will run off Bluetooth 5.0 and have a 40ms low latency connection. But more importantly, the Hello Kitty headset’s earcups and kitty ears can be lit up with Razor’s Chroma RGB lighting.

Razer’s Hello Kitty Bluetooth headset has a bow on the headband, because of course. Razer

Some availability now — Razer’s website currently has the Hello Kitty lumbar cushion, which will cost $60, and the Bluetooth headset, priced at $120, as both available. According to the website, the gaming chair will be available for pre-order in mid-February for $499. Lastly, the mouse and mousepad are noted only as to be coming soon.