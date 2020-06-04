Razer is enabling gamers to donate masks to frontline workers by gaming

Razer has launched a new initiative that lets gamers donate to COVID-19 initiatives just by playing games. Now when a gamer running its Razer Cortex software earns the company's Razer Silver currency they can pledge it towards the purchase of masks for frontline healthcare workers.

Gaming for masks — Razer Silver is virtual currency gamers earn when they run the Cortex game optimization software and play eligible games. Silver can normally be exchanged for hardware, gift cards, or games. It's basically a loyalty program that encourages gamers to use Cortex and earn discounted or free Razer hardware. Cortex is available on both PC and Android and supports major titles including World of Warcraft and Borderlands.

Razer claims Cortex speeds up game performance by idling processes on a computer that aren't necessary, freeing up RAM in the process. Razer has another currency, Gold, that can also be pledged towards the cause. Gold is purchased with fiat currency and can be used for in-game purchases and unlocking exclusive content.

Stay at home, please — By enabling gamers to donate more masks the longer they spend gaming, the company is simultaneously encouraging people to stay indoors where they reduce both their odds of picking up the coronavirus and their odds of spreading it to others. Cases continue to spike in some regions of the U.S. that have begun to slowly reopen, and the virus is spreading faster than ever around the world in places including Latin America and the Middle East.

The spikes are a worrying sign for officials and demonstrate that easing restrictions too soon threatens to reverse the progress that has been made thus far in efforts to contain the potentially deadly virus. Almost 110,000 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S. alone, the most in any country, with more than 400,000 deaths now recorded globally.