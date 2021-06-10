Good Finds
Control is an award-winning action-adventure game involving telepathic kinesis and a shadowy governmental agency.
In Control, players assume the role of Jesse Faden — new director of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) with the ability to destroy enemies by manipulating her environment through psychokinesis.
Epic Games is offering the supernatural thriller for a discount — one that’s good for 100 percent off. All you need is an account and the game is yours for free. Keep in mind though, this deal is only available for PC and lasts through June 17th.