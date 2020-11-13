Report: People are being held hostage at Ubisoft's Montreal HQ

Multiple news sources and unverified tweets suggest that dozens of people are being held hostage at Ubisoft's office in Montreal, Quebec. The France-based game developer has several offices across Canada, with the Montreal location being the principal developer for games in the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs series, among others.

Eric Pope, a senior developer at Ubisoft who was working remotely, reported in a tweet that he was on a call with others in the office when they had to leave abruptly. Shots from a news helicopter show some the team is now on the roof of Ubisoft's building.

From the looks of it, cops with guns drawn have cordoned off the section of Saint-Laurent St. between Maguire and Saint-Viateur.

It's unclear exactly what the motive of any hostage situation may be. Ubisoft has recently been the subject of a wave of sexual misconduct accusations as part of the ongoing #MeToo movement. Ashraf Ismail, creative director for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla, was terminated back in August following an internal investigation.

Developing...