Respawn rep says 'Titanfall 3' is far-off, but studio hints otherwise

If you haven't noticed, a lot of people on the internet like Titanfall 2, and as they've made clear many times in the five years since that game's launch, they'd really like to see a Titanfall 3. But though Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza stated in a YouTube video that no new entry in the series is under development, the company's official Twitter account then posted a cryptic Tweet that seemed to fan the embers of hope for the franchise's deeply-scarred fanbase.

In that video, Garza stated: "Don't get your hopes up, man. I've said this before...We don't have anything in the works. There's nothing. There's nothing there. We've got too many other games in the works right now."

Backlash — This statement was quickly picked up by major video game outlets as a straightforward indication that the studio has its priorities elsewhere for the moment. As you might expect, this resulted in immediate anger and disappointment from the Titanfall fanbase on online forums like Reddit, but it seems that the tweet from Respawn did manage to assuage those feelings somewhat.

Over the past few months, the Titanfall community has garnered a reputation as a particularly combustible one, especially after both Titanfall 1 and 2 experienced DDoS attacks that made the games unplayable on several platforms. (Sadly, many older games on PC fall prey to bots and other hackers as the community size dwindles, such as Team Fortress 2.)

The homepage of SaveTitanfall.com SaveTitanfall.com

Back in July, Respawn's hit battle royale game Apex Legends was hacked to display a banner that said "SaveTitanfall.com," which was a site that ostensibly existed to protest the hackers and DDoS attacks affecting these older games. Since that attack, some sources have claimed that the hack was actually part of an overarching scheme to obtain the source code of Titanfall 1 in order to revive the cancelled spin-off Titanfall Online. However, more recent reporting by IGN seems to suggest that the hack was the result of murky disputes between hackers who are now trying to point the finger at each other.