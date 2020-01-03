Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitor is huge, fast, and ready to impress

Samsung has a surprise for you and boy, is it big. On Friday, the company posted a detailed infographic about its new Odyssey gaming monitors. To say these monitors are extravagant would be an understatement. You’ll have to wait, though, since these monitors will ship out between April and June, according to CNET.

Massive monitors, enhanced curvature — According to Samsung, the new Odyssey G9 and G7 promise to give gamers an "immersive" experience through QLED-quality visuals, curved screens, and displays that range from 27 to 32 and even 49 inches.

With the 1000R curvative, gamers will have a chance to increase their field of view, which works especially well in FPS gaming. Samsung also noted that Odyssey G9 and G7 come with a 240Hz refresh rate. Plus, if gamers want even more customizable options for their monitors, they can try Samsung's Infinity Core Lighting, which is expected to improve their viewing angles.

Samsung

1ms response time — Transition becomes "silky smooth" with these monitors, Samsung stated. Odyssey G9 and G7 come with a 1ms response time which, according to Samsung's infographic, eliminates motion blur.