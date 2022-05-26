Saudi Arabia buys 5% of Nintendo, because why not

Saudi Arabia hasn't been shy about buying up shares of major tech and gaming companies, but the country's latest move might hit everyday gamers a little close to home.

Per a Bloomberg report, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) now owns 5 percent of Nintendo, arguably the most iconic gaming brand in the world. This makes the PIF the fifth-largest shareholder for the company. A Nintendo spokesperson told Bloomberg that they learned about the investment from news reports, which is... maybe not the best thing to tell a major business outlet.

Buying it up — This isn't the first time that Saudi Arabia has bought a part of a notable gaming company. According to public disclosures, it owns 5 percent of Resident Evil publisher Capcom, as well as 5 percent of the MMO developer Nexon. These stock purchases are driven in part by the relative weakness of the Japanese yen, as well as a number of high-profile acquisitions in the gaming space over the past year. Microsoft's record-setting plan to buy Activision Blizzard is definitely the biggest one, but let's not forget that Sony bought Destiny 2 developer Bungie, too.

Saudi Arabia's highly-controversial crown prince Mohammed bin Salman also owns 96 percent of the classic gaming company SNK through his eponymous foundation MiSK. Back in 2020, the PIF invested $3 billion in large gaming companies like Activision Blizzard and Take-Two.