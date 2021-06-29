Good Finds

Save up to 67% this week on one of the best horror franchises ever made

As part of Capcom's summer sale, a number of Resident Evil titles are being heavily discounted on Steam.

A screenshot from Resident Evil 3
Will Gendron

There are a number of good summer deals on Steam right now and one of those involves the Resident Evil franchise. As part of Capcom’s summer sale, a number of titles from the classic horror series are being heavily discounted. You can grab Resident Evil 3 for a steal — the game is a remake of the 1999 game of the same name and is being discounted from $59.99 to $14.79. While the game features the same premise as the original, tweaks to storytelling and dialogue give it a more focused overall story.

One standout feature of the Resident Evil 3 experience is its commitment to more action. There is less of a focus on puzzle-solving and exploration, instead opting for a frenetic, survival shooter. Now, as the country emerges from a year and a half of quarantine, this game will probably be a lot less anxiety-inducing than before.

Resident Evil 3
Enjoy this remake of the 1999 game of the same name — players face Nemesis through the eyes of Jill Valentine.

There are also discounts on some other Resident Evil titles, all of which end on July 8th. Here is a more comprehensive list: