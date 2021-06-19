Right now you can save up to 75 percent on a number of EA’s biggest titles: FIFA 21 (both the standard and championship editions), Madden 21, and Battlefield V (definitive and standard editions) are all included in Gamesplanet’s EA promo. The sale will last until June 23, which makes it the ideal opportunity to treat yourself over Father’s day weekend — regardless if you’re a father or not.

With the release of the Madden 22 reveal trailer now is a good time to get the previous edition at a discount to brush up on your play calling. Although the FIFA and Madden franchises release a new game every year, it sometimes makes sense to hold out until the final few months to cop. Never pay retail for a game that comes out annually.

Personally, I’m still playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and do not plan on getting Cold War for another couple of months.

Here’s a more comprehensive list of the games on sale: