Sega says a Dreamcast Mini may be in the cards

Sega's next micro-console may be a Dreamcast Mini. The company's creative producer Yosuke Okunari said in an interview with Famitsu magazine that Sega is considering a new miniature to follow-up the popular Genesis Mini released last year.

"I think for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini [Genesis Mini]," Okunari said, according to Siliconera. "If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini."

A cult classic console — That comment will surely have many gamers excited. The Dreamcast was a success, that is until Sony's PlayStation 2 utterly decimated it, but it found a cult fanbase thanks to its innovative features and unique games. Its graphics were top-notch, for one, and it was the first console ever to introduce online multiplayer gaming. It was also popular for its fighting games, Sonic titles, and shoot-em-ups.

Micro-consoles have become a popular way to bring back retro games for fans new and old. Instead of finding and ordering copies of old games on eBay, micro-consoles come with classic games already built-in. Lots of popular games are often missing, however, so some people have gone with the DIY route of emulating retro consoles on their PCs to play those favorites.

Emulation vs micros — Micro-consoles work the same way as PC emulation but in a much cleaner package. They run software that mimics old console hardware, allowing devices to run games built for other machines. But many people would rather just drop $99 and get an old-school controller and collection of games (please include Power Stone 2) than do the legwork themselves. There's also certain nostalgia factor to the physical console.

Squeezing every last drop out of its old classics has long been the Sega MO. Back in February, the company celebrated its 60th birthday with the release of the Game Gear Micro handheld. It also made a handheld-size gaming cabinet, the Astro City Mini, available for pre-order with a release later this year — though not in the U.S.