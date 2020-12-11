Sephiroth is joining 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

Tonight at The Game Awards, Nintendo announced that the next icon of gaming history to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be Sephiroth, from 1997's Final Fantasy VII.

You're not jumping out of this one.

Sephiroth first appeared alongside fellow Smash Bro Cloud in the Final Fantasy series but has proven to be so popular that he's since shown up in a number of games. He is the third character announced from the game's second Fighters Pass, which has also included Min Min from Arms and Steve and Alex of Minecraft.

The Fighters Pass is available for $29.99 and individual characters can be purchased for $5.99 each. The first Fighters Pass is still available for $24.99 and includes Joker of Persona 5, the hero of Dragon Quest, Banjo and Kazooie from Rare's Banjo-Kazooie, Terry Bogard of SNK's The King of Fighters, and Byleth of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Meanwhile, Waluigi fans continue to wait patiently for their king to see his day in the sun.