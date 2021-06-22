Target’s Father’s Day promotion, Deal Days, ends tonight, but you still have a few hours to get sale prices for a number of classic Nintendo titles that rarely seem to be discounted. The standout from the list is definitely Pikmin 3 Deluxe — a microscopic puzzle game that simultaneously enrages and elicits responses like, “Aw that’s sweet.” Right now you can grab it for $29.99, down from $55.99.

The deluxe version of the game, which was released last year, includes all DLC content from the original and additional side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie. It also incentivizes users to play with their friends, with added options to cooperative mode like adjustable difficulty settings and new side stories.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Being one of Nintendo’s lesser-known franchises when compared to Mario or Zelda, Pikmin tends to be overlooked. But the presentation is incredible. The game strikes a fine balance between heartwarming and funny, and presents opportunities to problem-solve with others. Give it a chance and who knows, it might become your favorite Nintendo franchise. If not, there are a bunch of other titles on sale, too.

Here’s a more comprehensive list of the games included in Target’s Deal Days sale: