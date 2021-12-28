Lego's official 'Sonic' set brings you the joy of Green Hill Zone

There are few 2D platformer levels as memorable as the Green Hill Zone from Sonic The Hedgehog. To pay homage, Lego has teamed up with everyone’s favorite speedy blue hedgehog and released a Lego set based on the unforgettable first level of the classic game.

The new set features Sonic as a minifigure and brick-built versions of Motobug, Crabmeat, and Eggman and his Eggmobile. It definitely wouldn’t feel like the Green Hill Zone without the hills, vertical loops and palm trees, which Lego has included. The Sonic Lego set also includes other cool nods to the video game, like the collectible golden rings and the seven Chaos Emeralds.

This design is the latest success that comes from Lego’s Ideas community. Back in February 2019, Viv Grannell submitted her concept based on the Sonic Mania game on the Nintendo Switch that featured more figures like two of the Hard Boiled Heavies and three Flickies. Grannell’s design earned more than 10,000 supporters and Lego decided two years later to make her concept a reality.

Grannell’s original design included more figures and less level design. Viv Grannell/Lego Ideas

Sonic on your shelves — The Sonic Lego set will total 1,125 pieces along with a minifigure of the titular hero himself. The set measures seven inches tall by 15 inches wide and makes for a great retro display piece. Lego did include an interactive element with the Technic lever on a spring module that launches Sonic into some golden rings, but the interactivity of the Sonic set is nowhere near as playable as Lego’s collaboration with Super Mario.

The Sonic set’s modular design allows you to compose the level however you want as well as link it to other Lego sets. If you’ve got the space, this Sonic set would combo well with a potential Kirby set that also comes from Lego Ideas or any of the Super Mario sets that Lego has put out.