A number of internet sleuths have pointed out that Sony is publishing its games on Steam under a different moniker: Playstation PC. The Verge notes that the name has been officially registered by Sony Interactive Entertainment and filed as a corporation. Based on the filing it seems that Sony is serious about carving out a subdivision within its corporate makeup dedicated to improving its presence on PC. Playstation PC was registered six months ago and the branding is poised to be used as the primary publisher for PS games on Steam moving forward.

While we move further into the next-gen era, Playstation 5s continue to fly off the shelves as more and more games for the console are released. At the same time, Sony has been making some of these titles available on Steam, effectively expanding the potential reach of its products — Horizon Zero Dawn was released on the platform last August, while Days Gone landed there in May (which is currently being marked down by 33 percent right now).

In a move at the beginning of this month, Sony acquired Demon’s Souls developer, Blue Point Games, to join Playstation Studios. Blue Point is known for its stunning remastered versions of existing games like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and Shadow of The Colossus. These are the types of games that would look incredible on PC. Here’s to hoping we see future releases from the developer come out on Steam as well.

On the record— Revisiting a Q&A from early June with the head of Playstation Studios, Hermen Hulst, will reveal the company’s plans regarding PC gamers:

“We’re still early in our planning for PC ... But I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game ... Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games.”

As expected, Sony clearly has its eyes set on accessing a larger group of fans for its catalog of games but will prioritize the console experience.