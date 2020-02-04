Sony launches landing site for PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is expected to arrive in the latter half of 2020 around the holiday season. To keep fans curious about the console in the meantime, Sony has launched a PS5 landing page on the PlayStation website. Unfortunately, though, it barely provides any information beyond what we already knew.

Sign up for updates — A message on the website states, "We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation."

According to the website, signing up will bring you updates and news about the console, including "the PS5 release date, PS5 price and upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

What we don't know — As previous reports indicated, Sony still doesn't have a clear price tag for PlayStation 5. So if you're curious about that, you'll have to wait for a concrete announcement. During the company's earnings call, however, Sony's chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, noted that the company had yet to agree on a price point, explaining that "we are competing in the space, [...] it’s very difficult to discuss anything about the price at this point of time, and depending upon the price level, we may have to determine the promotion that we are going to deploy and how much costs we are prepared to pay."

Hopefully, the company is aiming for a balanced price point that is affordable for the average player while still being profitable.