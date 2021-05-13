Sony's releasing black and red DualSense controllers, but where are the matching PS5s?

It’s still next to impossible to buy a PlayStation 5 — Sony’s not expecting supply to meet demand until 2022 — but you know what will make things better? Official “Midnight Black” and “Cosmic Red” DualSense controllers for $69.99 and $74.99, respectively.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the two DualSense colorways release on June 11. The controllers have the same next-gen haptics and adaptive triggers as the regular white controllers, only they’re in new colors. Here’s how Sony describes the Midnight Black: “two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky.” And here’s Cosmic Red: a “striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.”

Cool beans, but we just have one question: where are the matching all-black or black/red PS5 consoles? If the many dope PS5 customizations shared on YouTube and Reddit are any indication, people are clamoring for a PS5 that’s not white.

Sony: Give the people what they want — a black PS5 to match our black TVs and our black speakers and our black Xbox One X and our black Nintendo Switch. White is striking, but we wanna walk on the dark side.

How cool would it have been if Sony also announced this? Talk about a missed opportunity.

Oh well, here are some more pics of the slick new colored controllers that will likely only upset you more that there are no matching consoles. (At least, none that Sony has announced... yet.) For now, the only way to get a black PS5 is to spray paint your console or buy a dbrand dark plate set. Womp womp.

