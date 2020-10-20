Spotify launches new podcast celebrating 'League of Legends'

In the lead up to this year's League of Legends' World Championship, Spotify today released the first episode of its new, exclusive series Untold Stories about the 10-year history of the event.

Each episode of the podcast, which is a result of Spotify's recent partnership with Riot Games, will highlight a previously unheard story from each year of Worlds. The series is hosted by James "Dash" Patterson, Gabriella "LeTigress" Devia-Allen, and Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere.

"This show with Spotify is non-stop Worlds talk between me, LeTigress and Sjokz — taking listeners through everything they want to know about some of the most iconic moments in esports," Dash tells Input. "We’ll take you behind the scenes and back in time with player interviews, key soundbites, and game highlights from over the years."

Accompanying the podcast is also a new digital experience that quizzes players on their preferred playstyle in order to match them up with a specific player archetype and a corresponding musical playlist curated by Spotify.

"We’re launching our first episode today — ‘Phreak’s Basement’ — which dives into the makings of the scrappy first League of Legends World Championship," Dash adds. "From here out, we’ll be dropping new episodes every Tuesday on Spotify — and we’re also releasing a bonus episode that explores the making of the 2020 World’s Anthem."

You can listen to the first episode, and get hyped for Worlds 2020, below: