Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 may be next-gen only, release in 2023

As the follow-up to the first decent single-player Star Wars game in approximately a century (give or take), Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order's sequel has big space boots to fill.

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb offered some new and extremely unconfirmed details about Respawn's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 during his Giant Bomb Show, and they sent the womp rats running to ResetEra to discuss them.

Onto the next — Grubb offered two key anecdotes about the upcoming game: it isn't coming out until 2023, and it's going to target next-gen consoles only, particularly the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. (Sorry, PS4 plebs. At least it still streams Netflix, right?) As VGC notes, Grubb said that this decision was made in order to "take advantage" of the improved horsepower of the newer boxes. He also indicated that the producers of the game feel that it will become easier to get a PS5 in the coming months, which influenced their decision.

Perhaps Grubb's most surprising claim is that the game isn't going to share the word salad title of the original, instead opting for Star Wars Jedi 2. Given that this is the second Star Wars game to ever feature the concept of Jedi, this is a much clearer title, and we applaud EA and Respawn for their creativity. He also suggested that the Jedi 2 will be shown at the Star Wars Celebration in May, though it's not clear in what form that might take.