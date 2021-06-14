E3 is the premier event of the summer for gaming and while this year’s conference has been fully virtual, a number of announcements sent shockwaves through the internet. Just yesterday, a new trailer dropped for Halo Infinite and Square Enix announced they would be releasing a Guardians of the Galaxy game in collaboration with Marvel. With every huge video game expo, typically comes some sort of sale to match.

Right now Best Buy is offering a different deal for the duration of E3, which finishes up tomorrow. Today’s deal is Star Wars-focused: Both Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order are 62% off, from $39.99 to $14.99.

Dan Stapleton at IGN described the playing experience aptly in that Fallen Order feels like a more lighthearted Dark Souls. He’s not wrong — you are not going to be punished to the same degree in this game because of a slightly mistimed input. With that being said the game is still difficult and will certainly challenge you. Sometimes action-adventure RPGs get stale quickly because there is no payoff and Fallen Order manages to avoid that pitfall.

For what it’s worth both games offer immense value at their discounted rates: They’re both very smooth action-adventure games that allow players to earn in-game cosmetic items without the looming presence of microtransactions. Another perk is that they are both cross-platform — you can grab either title for PS, Xbox, or PC.