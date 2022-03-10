No Life
Datamine finds four unannounced Valve games buried in Steam Deck
Valve's Steam Deck exclusive Aperture Desk Job references at least four new games from the developer in its files.
This may be hard to believe, but Steam platform holder Valve used to make video games — and good ones, at that. Now, a datamine of the new Steam Deck exclusive Aperture Desk Job has apparently revealed evidence of four new games that are in development at Valve, including a sequel to Half-Life Alyx.
Stop the presses — As always with this sort of datamined info, these details are entirely unofficial and unconfirmed by Valve, so you should take them with an entire shaker of salt. Valve-focused content creator Tyler McVicker posted many of the details of the leak on his YouTube channel.
According to him, the four games mentioned in the leak include a hybrid first-person shooter strategy game called Citadel, a new take on canceled Portal follow-up F-Stop, a version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive that runs in Valve's Source 2 engine, and the aforementioned sequel to VR game Half-Life Alyx.
Though McVicker is currently working on revealing more info on the latter three games, he uploaded a lengthy video where he discusses his sources and what Citadel might look like. As noted by other Valve fans, this isn't the first time that the company has experimented with a shooter/strategy formula. Team Fortress 2 originally included more tactical mechanics (such as a "Commander" class) before Valve decided to stick with the more traditional formula.
While we'd love to get excited about these hypothetical new games, the truth is that Valve has a rich history of leaking information about projects it’s working on, only for those projects to never actually come out in the first place. Back when Half-Life Alyx came out, the studio acknowledged that Alyx was "at least" the sixth attempt at a new Half-Life project since the last game in the series, Episode 2.
So while it might be true that there's a team working on a game called "Citadel" somewhere within the glimmering guts of Valve, that doesn't mean you're going to get to play it any time soon — or at all, really. Still, the company did say around the release of Alyx that it was trying to release more Half-Life games in the near future, so maybe it'll happen.