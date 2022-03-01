Uh-oh, looks like the Steam Deck has some stick drift issues

Last week, Valve’s highly anticipated Steam Deck was launched and we’ve already been treated to videos showing Gabe Newell, the company’s president, hand-delivering some of the orders to commemorate the moment. As with any big release though, some issues have also been making their way out there as well — a few Steam Deck users have reportedly suffered from joystick drift and have taken to Reddit, to demonstrate the problem.

As you can tell from the name, stick drift occurs when the character, cursor, or directional view corresponding to a joystick continues to move, even when you aren’t actually moving it. The issue isn’t exactly a new phenomenon and has plagued Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, essentially since the console first launched in 2017, prompting a class action lawsuit two years later. Nintendo now repairs Joy-Con controllers that suffer from drifting, for free.

In the video above you can see the Steam Deck is still registering movement across the right joystick even though there is no force being applied. Other users have noted that they’re experiencing the same thing, despite very minor use of the handheld so far. As of this publication there have been three different video examples of users experiencing the issue.

A small percentage— While it is unfortunate that stick drift is affecting the early rollout of Steam Deck, it is important to note that Valve is currently shipping out tens of thousands devices worldwide. So far, only a handful of users taking to Reddit have raised problems, so no need to sound alarms just yet. That being said, the extent of the issue will probably become clearer over the course of the next few weeks as people settle into their new devices.

Steam Deck thumbsticks are stand-alone objects, and seem to be easily replaceable. However if this is a larger, software-related bug, hopefully Valve can make the necessary adjustments to work out early kinks before they get too widespread.

For anyone interested, here’s another Reddit post outlining how to mitigate stick drift for those affected. Maybe being on the Q2 and later portion of the waitlist is not such a a bad thing after all.