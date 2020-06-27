You only have 12 days to get in on Steam’s Summer Sale action

Steam’s Summer Sale went live on Friday and it’s packed with impressive deals. Popular titles like Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition are at least half off until July 9. In addition to giving games up to a 90 percent discount, the sale also signals the launch of the Steam Points Shop. Points from purchases can be used for various add-ons available in Valve’s shop throughout the year.

Scores of Steam games are available for a fraction of their usual prices, and buyers receive an extra $5 off purchases of at least $30. Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition is only $21 instead of the typical $85 and a four-game Assassin's Creed bundle is 72 percent off at $28. Digital tabletop games, a blossoming section thanks to the pandemic, includes serious deals on Zoom favorites like Tabletop Simulator and the Jackbox suite of phone-based party games.

Steam

Here are some popular deals worth checking out:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for $16

Doom Eternal for $30

The Sims 4 for $20

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition for $15

Tabletop Simulator for $10

Jackbox Party Trilogy (Party Pack 1, 2, and 3) for $33 and Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0 (Party Pack 4, 5, and 6) for $43

Borderlands 3 for $30

Journey for $11

The Points Shop — Previously, the shop only popped up for certain sales events, but the Steam Points shop is here to stay. Game purchases reward users with points that can be spent to add flair to their profiles and chats, like frames, emoticons, stickers, and backgrounds — including game-specific versions. Additionally, other events and seasonality will trigger special, limited-time item offerings.

If you're stuck at home and tired of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there's plenty on offer here to keep your busy well into fall.