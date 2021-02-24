Nintendo Switch is the least harmful console for the planet (and your wallet)

If you're still mulling over whether or not to get a Nintendo Switch as opposed to another current-gen console, NerdWallet has a study that might tilt you in Nintendo's favor. Researchers analyzed the "lifetime cost" of a gaming console like Nintendo Switch alongside others and came to the conclusion that Switch is the most budget-friendly and eco-safe option in the gaming marketplace at the moment. Take that, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Here "lifetime" is explained as "the expected time a person keeps and uses their console before upgrading to a new model [...] based on the assumption a person buys a new console roughly one year after a new model has been released. Lifetime is defined as six to nine years depending on the model."

NerdWallet studied different consoles between the duration of December 2020 and January 2021 with the help of websites like TechRaptor, VGSales, and Statista, and proved that the love for Nintendo Switch just keeps growing.

Key findings — When it comes to the lifetime cost of each console — NerdWallet studied Nintendo Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X as well as PlayStation, 3, 4, and 5 — Nintendo wins in practically every department. Whether it's about lifetime costs or its impact on the environment, Nintendo products perform the best, according to the research, with lifetime cost being less than $1,241 and total lifetime energy cost at $143.11

Bills, bill, bills — Now compare Switch with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Series S digital runs a lifetime cost of $2,025.76 while Xbox Series X runs $2,308. PlayStation is similarly expensive in the long term. PlayStation 5 digital and disc cost $2,295 and $2,422 respectively. The energy bills over the defined lifetime of six to nine years for PlayStation 5 digital and disc are about $233.87 for both. For either Xbox Series S or X, it's about $282.

In other words, Switch easily beats the crowd. Of course, each console offers a different experience in gaming as well as design, and we're not here to question that. But if you want a console that doesn't take a toll on the environment, burn a hole in your wallet, and provides some of the best games right now — Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and other hits — Switch is your champion.