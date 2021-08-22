You can play Super Mario 64 on Xbox's web browser, btw

Word got out back in April that some goddamn heroes among us managed to build a decomp version of Super Mario 64 that could be played via your browser. While we assumed Nintendo would imminently dispatch its Judge Dredd-like enforcement squad to take down the site, those fears have somehow yet to materialize. Well, it would appear that lightning has struck twice: You can now also play the iconic video game series entry through your Xbox’s web browser, of all things. Okay, so it’s the same decomp version available at the same web address... but it’s still possible via Edge on Microsoft’s console, which feels kind of dirty. Look, we’re getting our kicks where we can these days, okay?

As Nintendo Life mentions, Super Mario 64’s playability is a bit buggy right now via Microsoft Edge on Xbox, but with a new Xbox browser update due soon it’s likely fans will be able to see an improvement pretty soon.