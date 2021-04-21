Tamagotchi just keeps getting better and better

Bandai Namco announced today that it’s launching a camera-equipped line of Tamagotchis this summer, confirming leaks that have been circulating among fans on social media for months (yes, we exist). I, an adult, cannot effin’ wait.

The new device, Tamagotchi Pix, is the most modern spin on the ‘90s toy to date. In addition to a built-in camera, it’s said to include some form of a social feed and has a touchscreen for more immersive interaction, which, I hope, means the ability to give your virtual pet little scritches on the head. At $59.99, it’s in the same price range as the popular Tamagotchi On that came before it and seems to expand on some of the best features, like games — there are 17 (!!) for the Pix — playdates, and character discovery.

Tamagotchi Pix launches July 1 in four colors: Floral (Pink), Sky (Purple), Ocean (Blue), Nature (Green). Presales have opened for pink and purple on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Toys "R" Us, with the latter two colors to follow.

A welcome upgrade — Tamagotchi Pix seems like it will come with a lot more for users to actually do in the device, seemingly pulling inspiration from past versions like Tamagotchi Connection and related online experiences like TamaTown and the My Tamagotchi Forever app. According to Bandai, you’ll be able to cook meals for your pet, guide them toward career paths, and even complete missions on an upcoming website.

Like with Tamagotchi On, online gameplay is somewhat of a bonus. You don’t need to connect your device to the internet to enjoy most of its features but you can if you wish to unlock some more perks.

This is for everyone — Tamagotchi is a toy for kids first and foremost, but it’s also a beloved blast from the past for millennials who grew up with the original. The virtual pet devices have maintained relevance in Japan over the years and still have a lot of holdouts in other countries like the U.S. As long as Tamagotchi keeps evolving to match the pace of the world, it’s sure to have a following even outside of the collectors’ circle.

Tamagotchi Pix could be yet another example of Bandai absolutely nailing the balance of nostalgia and fresh innovation. But we’ll just have to wait until we get our hands on it and see for ourselves.