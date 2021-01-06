The most addicting flash games preserved by Internet Archive

Gaming
Flash may be dead, but don't worry, the Internet Archive has got you covered.
It's an end of an era for Flash. The once popular technology is officially being erased from major browsers and operating systems everywhere in favor of different technologies like HTML5.
Luckily, if you're a fan of Flash – in particular the animations and games it was used to create – the Internet Archive is making sure you can revisit everything that made the early web weird, wild, and where Flash games were concerned, extremely juvenile.