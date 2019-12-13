The first PlayStation 5 game is called 'Godfall'

We don't know what Sony's PlayStation 5 looks like yet — it will probably be a box like all previous PlayStation console boxes — but we do know the first game announced for the console is called Godfall and it's coming out in holiday 2020.

Developed by Gearbox Publishing (the people behind Borderlands) and Counterplay Games, Godfall is described as a "loot-driven action RPG with third-person real-time melee combat" and it's "played better together with friends."

We need more footage — Sony dropped the below trailer for Godfall at The Game Awards last night. It looks intriguing, but with so little real gameplay to look at, we have no idea how good the graphics will really be. How big of a visual leap will it be compared to PS4 games? Hard to judge from a short teaser video.