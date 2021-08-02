You could say 2001 was a flashpoint for American gaming culture, thanks to moves SEGA would make that year. The Japanese video game developer and publisher would pull out of the home console market, essentially giving the Sonic franchise more accessibility. Before doing so, however, it would release Sonic Adventure 2 — a 3D platformer that allowed players to first save the world as Sonic and then attempt to conquer it as Sonic’s foil, Shadow.

Right now Steam is running a big sale on the iconic game. Normally a $9.99 value, you can grab Sonic Adventure 2 for $1.49 until August 4.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Looking back, this game was my first encounter with Sonic losing giant, gold coins rather than suffering an injury in the course of battle. It’s also the second 3D Sonic game ever released.

There’s a lot to love — so get that huge discount before it’s too late.