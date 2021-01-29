The most beloved RPG ever made is on sale for a shocking $16, but not for long

When it comes to RPGs, there are a lot of games in the space. From The Witcher to Final Fantasy, there's no shortage of ways to have an adventure, gain some XP, and generally be absorbed into a whole other world. But there's possibly no greater, more compelling, more immersive experience in the role-playing canon than one iconic title... that happens to be on sale for a limited time.

That game is Skyrim aka The Elder Scrolls V from powerhouse studio Bethesda, and right now the special edition of the sprawling, first-person, open-world game is on sale on Steam for the shockingly low price of $15.99 (60 percent off the usual MSRP). But you need to act quickly, because this sale ends on February 1. If you've never played one of the most engrossing games ever, this is an ultra-affordable way to dive in. If you've already experienced the adventure, there's never been a better time to jump back into the game. In the middle of a pandemic, this is one of the greatest escapes you'll find.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

For the uninitiated, Skyrim puts you in control of a lone adventurer in the land of Tamriel, and fast forward 201 years beyond the plot of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (so you don't have to play any story catch up if you weren't around the last time). Through the course of the gorgeous game, you'll explore desolate mountains, crowded towns, and wander through massive fields fighting enemies, making friends, and uncovering the shocking truth about yourself, and the fate of the world. If you love classic RPGs but long for the action and adventure of an FPS, this is your game.

At this price, there's really no reason to hesitate. Skyrim will give you hours and hours of classic role-playing pleasure, and the cost of entry is about what you'd pay for a movie ticket and a soda. And since you're not getting a soda at a movie theater anytime soon, this is a perfect investment for a long, cold winter.