There is no lore or extravagant source material you need to be familiar with when playing Ghostrunner. In Ghostrunner, the objective is to wreak as much havoc as possible, as players navigate a hyper-violent and poverty-stricken city in an attempt to scale humanity’s last remaining shelter: Dharma Tower. This is not an ordinary hack and slash game — imagine the love child of Tron and a post-apocalyptic failed state.

Right now you can get the game for 50 percent off — from $29.99 to $14.99, through Steam until June 14th.

Ghostrunner is available for PC and all consoles. I would recommend grabbing it for the pure nitrous it will inject into your bloodstream while you play. It’s the video game equivalent of a hot yoga session on speed.