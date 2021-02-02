The most underrated zombie game of all time is just $5 right now, and it's scarier than Resident Evil

If you're a survival horror fan then you've probably played your fair share of terrifying titles — many of them likely in the Resident Evil franchise. With the latest installment, Village, on the horizon, you might be tempted to replay one of Capcom's greatest hits right now while you wait. But hold up: an even better game that you've probably never touched is on sale for a crazy price at this moment.

That game is Zombi, and the survival horror masterpiece is available on the Epic Store right now for a bargain basement $5 (that's 75 percent off its normal $19.99 price). The game, which originally was released as ZombiU alongside the Nintendo Wii U is one of the most detailed, frightening, and engrossing zombie titles ever released. Played in first-person perspective, you take on the role of an unlucky survivor of an undead apocalypse in London (think 28 Days Later, but it's completely interactive). You've got to make your way through the desolate streets of the city, looking for clues to an antidote, a way to make it out alive, and the resources you need just to survive the night.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Zombi adheres to intense game mechanics, giving you a small bag that can only carry a few supplies, and single life to play. If you die in the game, your player becomes a zombie roaming the countryside, and you have to start from scratch. It's an intense and enthralling game that still looks and feels amazing even though it was originally released in 2012 (the PC version came out in 2015). There are jump scares galore, an incredible conspiracy theory subplot, and an atmosphere so thick you can cut it with a knife.

At this price, there's really no reason to wait — and if you're a true lover of horror games, you'll be blown away by just how good Zombi really is.