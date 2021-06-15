Formula 1 racing is defined by its speed: no other regulated road-course vehicle is faster. Right now you can emulate that experience with F1 2020, the official game for the Formula 1 and 2 championships, which is being heavily discounted right now through Steam.

The game is currently being discounted by 75 percent — from $59.99 to $14.99. The Deluxe Schumacher Edition is also being reduced by the same amount — from $69.99 to $17.49. Both of these discounts last until June 24. Check out the trailer below to see why the game is so popular.

Manage and dominate — What separates this version of the series is its introduction of a career mode, aptly titled “My Team.” In this new game mode, players function as a hybrid driver-team owner. Imagine if LeBron James also hand-selected his own roster to complement himself. That’s basically the idea with this new game mode, and it adds a new level of depth and customization to the playing experience.

We’d recommend any racing game enthusiast out there cop F1 2020, whether or not you’re a fan of the sport itself. The simulation experience paired with the endless possibilities of being a team owner make this iteration of the series the best one yet.

Plus, the new game modes give the game the sort of longevity you don’t often get from racing games (other than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, of course, which we suspect we’ll be playing until we die, or until a nuclear war renders all gaming hardware inert and we have no choice. You know, whichever comes first).