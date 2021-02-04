The PS-exclusive Major League Baseball game is... heading to Xbox

According to a PlayStation blog post, Major League Baseball (MLB) The Show 21 is going beyond its home stadium, the PlayStation, and heading to the Xbox One and Series X / S consoles. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us as the storied franchise will be accessible to more gamers than before," the company announced.

"We would like to thank everyone at PlayStation, Xbox, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association and the San Diego Studio for working diligently to bring MLB The Show to more users."

From April 20, it won't matter which team you back, you'll still be able to pitch and work on your slugging percentage in The Show 21.

Making it a team sport — For a long time, when it came to MLB titles, exclusivity was the name of the game. But in 2019, Sony had a change of heart, announcing it was in talks with Microsoft and Nintendo to bring the game to other platforms, but not committing to a timeline. Now, it seems, the time has come.

But this isn't simply a case of letting rivals port The Show 21 to other console, users will also be able to play across platforms, and even access their save games on different consoles, according to Sony.

"That is right," the company says, "users can play against each other online with cross-platform play in MLB The Show 21. In addition, cross progression allows you earn and use content on whichever platform and generation you choose."

Sony

Sorry RBI — This is good news for anyone who's tired of trying to get their baseball kicks out of playing the supremely disappointing RBI Baseball series. It's also great for anyone who wants to take a break from Super Mega Baseball. The Show 21 beats these other titles gloves down thanks to its realistic rendering and engaging game mechanics.

Though it's coming to Xbox first, we can't wait to try The Show 21 on the Switch from the comfort of our beds. It's no match for actually going to a ballgame, but we'll take what we can get these days, and maybe we'll grab a hotdog and a beer and throw away $20 just to make it feel more legit.