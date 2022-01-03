The PSVR 2 may be coming to market in 2022

Sony has confirmed that a next-gen PlayStation VR headset is coming for the PS5, and some are reporting that this “PSVR 2” is about to enter mass production. Hardware analyst Brad Lynch says that Goertek will be making the PSVR 2 hardware “soon.”

Lynch speculates that the PSVR 2 will likely be released sometime this year. And Tech Radar estimates that the PSVR 2 “might launch sometime in 2022 — possibly in the run-up to the holiday season.”

New features — It’s not yet clear how Sony’s next-gen VR will differ from its first, but many have suggested the new headset will have a better FOV, improved resolution using OLED technology, and low-latency compensation to reduce motion sickness. Tech Radar also shared that the PSVR 2 may not be wireless.

New controllers — Back in March 2021, Sony revealed what the PSVR 2’s controllers will look like, promising “adaptive triggers, haptic feedback [and] finger-touch detection.” While the wireless controllers look a bit clunky with their wraparound bands, Sony promises that these new controllers will give gamers a similar tactile experience to the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Tech specs — The PSVR 2 may offer some backwards compatibility, allowing players to continue to enjoy PSVR games with the new-and-improved headset. While official specs have not been revealed, the display may offer a 4000 x 2040 pixel resolution and a field of view (FOV) of 110, making it more visually impactful than the Oculus Quest 2.

PSVR 2 Price — Pricing for the new headset has not yet been revealed, but it’s estimated that the new headset will cost about $399, the original price of the original PSVR headset.

Now that production on the PSVR 2 is expected to start soon, a new announcement from Sony could be just around the corner.