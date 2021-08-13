Despite releasing a little over four years ago, the Nintendo Switch continues to break records and collect accolades. Famitsu, a Japanese website that compiles sales data in the video game space released its expanded charts for last week and the Switch won out in a big way.

Initially, Famitsu releases a top 10 list for both hardware and software sales on Thursdays. It is typical to see the Switch take up the majority of this first list, occasionally even claiming every spot, like last week. However a second, more exhaustive list is released the following day and includes data for a full top 30.

‌‌And in today’s list, the Switch executed a clean sweep, taking all 30 spots:

‌‌Keep in mind that this achievement hasn’t been witnessed since 1988, when the chart data was only comprised of games from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). ‌

So what’s next for the Switch? — If the past four years are any indication, the latest Nintendo console will continue to enjoy success. The console had its biggest sales period over the most recent holiday period and rumors of the upcoming Switch Pro releasing sooner rather than later have been swirling.

Sometimes it helps to have a less splashy release and enjoy sustained success, which seems to be the route most Nintendo consoles take. If the Playstation 5 sucks, then I’d like to go on record saying the Switch is good.