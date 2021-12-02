Will Gendron

Good Finds

Act fast: Rarely discounted, customizable Xbox pro controller is $20 off

Thrustmaster ESWAP X, one of the most customizable Xbox controllers on the market, can be yours for less than ever.

A look at the Thrustmaster ESWAP X pro controller
BestBuy

The Thrustmaster ESWAP X pro controller is a tinkerer’s dream — it’s officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, unlike other third-party options. Normally $160, the controller is being discounted by $20 through both Best Buy and Amazon.

Best Buy

Since its release at the end of last year, this controller has rarely been on sale. Here’s a look at some of the specs:

- Fully modular professional gamepad

- Physical locking for triggers; direct remapping of rear buttons

- High-precision modules and action buttons, with minimal response times

Best Buy

